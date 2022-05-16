SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Greater Springfield Convention and Visitors Bureau hosted their 25th annual Howdy Awards.

Monday night’s event was the first in-person award ceremony GSCVB has had since the beginning of the pandemic, and they honored 10 different awardees in hospitality in western Mass.

“We have close to 350 people here tonight we were ready to come back and we were ready to honor these folks,” said Michael Hurwit, Chairman of the Howdy Committee.

Each Howdy award winner received a glass Hospitality award, a framed certificate, a Howdy pin, and a custom Yankee candle gift basket.

The winners of the 2022 Howdy Awards were as follows:

Accommodations:

Austin Ginman, Front Desk Agent – MGM Springfield Hotel.

Attractions:

Sabrina Brizzolari, Director of Event Services – MassMutual Center, Springfield.

Banquet & Meetings:

Brenda Lee Glanville, Director of Sales & Marketing – Summit View Banquet House, Holyoke.

Beverage:

Terry Ryan, Bartender – Collins Tavern, West Springfield.

Food – Casual:

Silvana Cardaropolo, Customer Service – Palazzo’s Cafe, Springfield.

Food – Tableside:

Matthew Canata, Counter Clerk – E.B’s Restaurant, Agawam.

Public Service:

Latrina Haynie, Phlebotomist – Baystate Health, Springfield.

Retail:

Yates Greenhalgh, Cashier – Big Y Foods, Wilbraham.

Transportation:

Jose Guzman, Valet Parker – Valet Park of America at Baystate Health, Springfield

Spotlight Winner: