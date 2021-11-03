Greater Springfield Convention & Visitors Bureau meeting held to discuss tourism

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Greater Springfield Convention and Visitors Bureau held their annual meeting Wednesday morning.

Around 75 tourism professionals gathered to discuss the state of travel and tourism. They say that tourism is the third largest employer industry in western Massachusetts. The Bureau told 22News that western Massachusetts benefitted from having so much outdoor space during the pandemic and was able to safely attract tourists to the area.

“We’re going to build on the momentum that started to grow during COVID. You know we need resources, we’re always looking for resources so that we can market the region and just tell the story.” Mary Kay Wydra, President of Greater Springfield Convention and Visitors Bureau

Wydra says the tourism market offers great value for those looking to enter the field.