Greater Springfield Habitat for Humanity Fall fundraiser

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The Greater Springfield Habitat for Humanity will host a “Fall Feastival” fundraiser to help serve low income families.

On Thursday, guests will have the opportunity to taste samplings from various local vendors, network and participate in a silent auction. Tickets are $50 dollars and doors open at 5:30 p.m. at the Twin Hill Country Club in Longmeadow.

Some of the local restaurants at the event include:

Nadim’s Downtown Mediterranean Grill

Elegant Affairs, Twin Hills

Cerrato’s Pastry Shop

Mamma Mia’s

Guests at the silent auctions have the opportunity to win a variety of prizes such as tickets to see a Boston Bruins game.

“We are so thrilled to have this event in person once again and look forward to a great evening of fun, food, and live and silent auction items. A huge thank you to our many generous event sponsors, including Dietz & Company Architects,” said John O’Farrell, GSHFH Fundraising and Volunteer coordinator. “The collective support of our donors, community partners, and volunteers truly make our building projects possible throughout Hampden County. We hope to see everyone at Twin Hills on Thursday, Nov. 4.”

Greater Springfield Habitat for Humanity is a housing ministry aiming to help communities by changing the lives of low income families with home repair opportunities and home ownership. Greater Springfield Habitat for Humanity has helped 100 local families over the last 34 years.