LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A fundraiser Thursday night supporting a local organization that helps families find housing in the Greater Springfield area.

Dozens of people attended Greater Springfield Habitat for Humanity’s annual fundraising event in support of the organization. This Thursday evening marked the 22nd Fall Feastival at the Twin Hills Country Club in Longmeadow.

It included sampling food from local vendors, networking, and a silent auction. Money raised at the event will go back into supporting the Habitat for Humanity’s mission of helping qualifying families obtain a home of their own with an affordable mortgage.

“To be able to hopefully fill the gap, fill the void and help families that are experiencing the need for housing or the need for home repairs is really important,” said Great Springfield Habitat for Humanity Executive Director, Aimee Giroux. “Being able to have an event like this to raise more money helps us to help more people.”

The organization hopes to receive $50,000 from the fundraising event.

