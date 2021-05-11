Greater Springfield Habitat for Humanity resume building homes for families

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Now that the pandemic is winding down, Greater Springfield’s Habitat for Humanity can get back to building affordable homes for deserving families.

This Holyoke property at Jackson and Chestnut Streets will be the site of Habitat’s newest three-bedroom home, similar to another home they built across the street.

Greater Springfield Habitat for Humanity has built more than 60 such homes.

The family they chose for their latest project will work side-by-side with volunteers constructing their home.

“All of our families have to do sweat equity, which means they have to come out on a regular basis,” said Aimee Giroux, executive director. “They have to hammer some nails and they might do some painting.”

Between now and June 10, Greater Springfield Habitat for Humanity will be sifting through applications to select the right family for their home. Click here to apply.

Construction begins later this year.