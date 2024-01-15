HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – To support the work of the Greater Springfield Habitat for Humanity, the organization has introduced its “Hearts and Homes” fundraiser.

The “Hearts and Homes” challenge was developed to help Greater Springfield Habitat make homeownership a reality to limited income families. “Stable affordable housing plays a key role in a family’s well-being and Canyon Ranch wants our donors to have a chance at increasing their well-being by supporting our programs,” said Greater Springfield Habitat for Humanity Executive Director, Aimee Giroux.

Canyon Ranch in Lenox will be supporting Greater Springfield Habitat through this fundraiser. By the end of day Tuesday, Feb. 13, every $20 donation made to Greater Springfield Habitat for Humanity (GSHFH) will be entered to win a $700 Spa Renewal Day gift card for two people at the exclusive Canyon Ranch. Any donations can be made by clicking here; or texting “BUILD413” to 44-321.

As part of the dedication of their newest home in Holyoke on Valentine’s Day, the winner will be drawn. It is not necessary for participants to be present in order to win.

“What a fantastic way for us to celebrate the completion of a home on Chestnut Street in Holyoke that will be dedicated and sold to the Santos family on Valentine’s Day.” Greater Springfield Habitat for Humanity Executive Director, Aimee Giroux

Construction for their next home for a family of six is set to begin in the Spring of this year.

