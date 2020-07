SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Greater Springfield Harriers 43rd annual 4th of July 5K was held virtually this year due to Covid-19.

This year’s participants are able to run any 5K course they select, as long as they run before midnight.

And it’s not too late to register if you want to take part. Just send in your results with your name, age, and gender to the email listed on your screen before the end of the day on Sunday.

Registration is $20 and results will be posted on July 6.