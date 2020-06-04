Greater Springfield NAACP criticizes mayor, police commissioner for backing out of town hall

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood had to back out of a digital town hall on police accountability in the city on Thursday.

The NAACP of Greater Springfield came up with the digital town hall so that community members can discuss their concerns with the Springfield Police Department.

The Springfield Mayor’s Office says Sarno and Commissioner Clapprood had to cancel attending the virtual meeting due to a last minute change in his schedule related to the COVID-19 and state reopening situation.

Greater Springfield NAACP President Talbert Swan criticized the mayor and police commissioner on Twitter Wednesday for canceling. In a tweet, Swan said in part, “This is unacceptable. With 14 indicted cops, we demand accountability.

The city says they’re planning to host a round table discussion with community leaders and groups to discuss issues in the city, but the Greater Springfield NAACP says they will not be attending.

Greater Springfield NAACP President Talbert Swan told 22News:

The Greater Springfield NAACP is asking the city to create a commission with residents on it to identify, analyze and make recommendations about issues with law enforcement in the city.

The digital town hall is still taking place Thursday night at 7 P.M. You can find more information here.