Greater Springfield NAACP to host protest against discriminatory business at Nathan Bills

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Greater Springfield NAACP will be hosting a protest to end discriminatory business practices Saturday afternoon in Springfield.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the protest is scheduled to be held at Nathan Bill’s Bar and Restaurant located on 110 Island Pond Road at 1:00 p.m.

The Springfield NAACP organization expressed on Facebook that there are 14 current and former cops including the owner and manager at Nathan Bill’s who have been charged for beating up four Black men at the establishment.