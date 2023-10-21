AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Saturday is the Greater Springfield Out of the Darkness Community Walk to prevent suicide.

The CDC reports that suicide rates increased by approximately 36% between 2000 and 2021. Suicide was responsible for over 48,000 deaths in 2021, about one every 11 minutes.

On Saturday, people will be gathering at School Street Park in Agawam, through rain or shine to fight against suicide.

Organizers of the event say the goal is to spread awareness and let people know that the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is there to help them come out of the dark.

If you plan to attend this event, check-in begins at 10:00 a.m., the walk route is about three miles, and it is wheelchair and stroller-friendly.

22News is a proud sponsor of this walk, and 22News reporter Kiara Smith will be emceeing the event later in the day.