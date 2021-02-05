Greater Springfield Senior Services helping eligible residents schedule their COVID-19 vaccine appointments

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Many of the Springfield area elderly are puzzled by what they need to do to get their COVID-19 vaccination.

The Greater Springfield Senior Services is well known for providing senior services in a dozen Springfield area communities and right now they are helping direct people over 75-years-old find the direct route to the COVID-19 vaccine.

Senior Services has been fielding numerous calls from many of the 19,000 men and women over 75 in the communities they serve.

“We have been fielding hundreds of calls from seniors who find the registration process very cumbersome. Many do not have access to computers, do not have an e-mail address, they are really just confused and really concerned,” said Jill Keough, executive Director of Greater Springfield Senior Services.

Senior Services understands the complexity of the registration system that raises so many questions from their clients.

Brenda Labbe of Greater Springfield Senior Services told 22News, “Setting up a vaccine appointment is a little labor intensive. you have to pull up the map, go down to the area where you might find the closest site available to them.”

The Greater Springfield Senior Services number is 413-781-8800 and they are open from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. if you know of someone in need of help booking an appointment.

Keough expects to see a serious increase in the number of calls once it comes time for the over 65 populations to start receiving their COVID-19 protection.