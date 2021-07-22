Greater Springfield’s NCAAP president says rehiring of demoted Chicopee officer is ‘inappropriate’

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Retired Chicopee police officer Mike Wilk is returning to the Chicopee police department, but only on a limited basis.

Going back about a year ago, Officer Mike Wilk made some controversial posts on social media while he was the PIO for the Chicopee Police Department, before being demoted and then retiring. Wilk’s social media posts which some people found offensive, including tweets about refugees, BLM protesters, and Colin Kaepernick.

According to a statement from Chicopee Mayor John Vieau, Wilk will serve as a “special police officer” who will help with staff shortages in construction and traffic details.

Even with just this, Bishop Talbert Swan, the president of the Greater Springfield’s NCAAP says bringing back Wilk is a bad idea, telling 22News, “So even if he is on a limited basis and doing traffic, he still has the chance to interact with the public and to me, that’s dangerous and inappropriate.”



Mayor Vieau also said, “Special Officer Wilk” will not be associated with any of the Chicopee Police Department’s social media pages. 22News contacted Mike Wilk, but he declined to comment, and we were not told Mayor Vieau was not around Thursday.