Greater Westfield Chamber holds monthly breakfast event

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Greater Westfield Chamber of Commerce held its monthly breakfast on Friday.

The breakfast was held at the East Mountain Country Club in Westfield. It benefits the Airman and Family Readiness Program of the 104th Fighter Wing of the Air National Guard.

The program helps Air National Guard members and their families deal with financial hardships created by their military service.

“Something so simple as drill weekend and you have a dual military family,” said Lisa Potito. “They now have to come up with childcare for that weekend. Thankfully we’re able through the generosity of others to provide them with a little bit of help to get them over the hump.”

The Airman and Family Readiness Program also assists military members with other financial problems and emergencies.