WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – When the really cold weather settles in, the Greater Westfield Chamber of Commerce will be ready to provide warm clothing for those in need of all ages, with your help.

The Greater Westfield Chamber launched its “Share the Warmth, One Coat at a Time” Drive Tuesday. It’s not the first time the Chamber has mounted a campaign to keep people warm during our coldest winter climate.

“The coat drive started five years ago. We partnered with the school system here in Westfield, to distribute coats to families that are in need. And this has expanded not just coats, but clothes for kids and adults of all ages,” said Eric Oulette, Executive Director for the Greater Westfield Chamber of Commerce.

Anyone able to donate a coat can drop it off at the following locations: