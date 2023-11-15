WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Westfield community recognized businesses and individuals who have contributed to the city over the last year.

Dozens attended the Greater Westfield Chamber of Commerce 40th awards ceremony this Wednesday evening. The ‘Business of the Year Award’ was presented jointly, to two organizations.

Westfield Barnes Regional Airport and Massachusetts Air National Guard received the honor. Both won for their dedication to the community. The chamber also handed out several other awards, including nonprofit of the year, and member of the year.

The following are all the honorees recognized Wednesday evening:

Business of the Year Awards:

Westfield Barnes Regional Airport

104th Fighter Wing, Massachusetts Air National Guard

Lifetime Achievement Award:

Kimberley Betts, Betts Plumbing & Heating Supply

Nonprofit of the Year Award:

Westfield On Weekends

Member of the Year Award:

Rick Rheault, Integrity Merchant Solutions

“These are all long true and trident businesses that give back to the community it’s not always just about making a dollar and they positively impacted our community and residents,” said Dino Gravanis, President of Greater Westfield Chamber of Commerce.

“We’re seeing you know alot more foot traffic in downtown,” added Amanda Waterfield, Executive Director of Greater Westfield Chamber of Commerce. “I think events like this give us an opportunity to remind people what a great place Westfield is to do business.”

The chamber is celebrating its 64th anniversary this year. To celebrate, 60’s music was played throughout the event.

