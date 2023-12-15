WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Greater Westfield Chamber of Commerce will be hosting its annual holiday breakfast on Friday.

According to the Greater Westfield Chamber of Commerce, the Westfield High School Choir will be singing holiday tunes during the breakfast.

Also during the breakfast, the winners of their 2023 Shop Small, Shop Local campaign will be announced. This two-phase program encourages residents of Westfield, Southwick, the Hilltowns, and surrounding areas to keep their holiday dollars local by shopping within the community.

Residents nominate their favorite local business by completing an online form, and the business that receives the most nominations wins a free one-year membership to the Greater Westfield Chamber of Commerce.

The breakfast is set to take place from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. at the East Mountain Country Club in Westfield. It is encouraged for guests to bring some business cards to enter into some raffles.