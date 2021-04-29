GreatHorse country club hosts job fair in Hampden

HAMPDEN, Mass. (WWLP) – In Hampden, the Antonacci family held a job fair Thursday night to fill positions in all five of their companies.

This was the first time holding “The Great Recruit” hiring event. GreatHorse is attempting to fill nearly 50 positions from entry-level workers to skilled managers.

“We’re trying to come up with a way to get the community involved and get more people to see what we offer at the Antonacci family companies,” Guy Antonacci, President of GreatHorse told 22News. “We’ve got five companies that are represented here today.”

Antonacci said nearly 80 people pre-registered for the event with walk-ins and some people hired on the spot.