SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A night of generosity and community! The Gray House holding a benefit this year to raise funds for their services to help people who need it the most.

The Gray House hosted its 32nd annual spaghetti supper. Community members were invited to the Greek Cultural Center in Springfield for the event. All proceeds from the family-friendly event help The Gray House provide food, youth programming, and adult education services to those living in poverty, last year serving 13,000 people.

Kristen McClintock, the Executive Director of the Gray House told 22News, “this evening is really big for us and it actually accounts for 10% of our revenue. Every year I am always blown away by the support the community shows us.”

The Gray House is an organization located in the North End of Springfield that helps residents who are facing hardships to meet their immediate and transitional needs by providing food, clothing, and educational services.