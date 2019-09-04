Greek flag raised in Springfield ahead of Glendi festival

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Greek flag was raised over Springfield City Hall on Wednesday in preparation for this weekend’s 41st annual Glendi Festival.

Glendi is a celebration of Greek food, dance and culture held annual in western Massachusetts and traditionally attracts thousands of visitors.

Mayor Domenic Sarno participated in the flag-raising that announces the start of Greek cultural weekend. The celebration is attended by thousands on the grounds of the Greek Cultural Center.

“It means our culture the beauty and the love the country, not just Springfield but the entire world,” said Lisa Pappas.

The Glendi Festival attracts people from all over western Massachusetts and northern Connecticut. They come for the food, the dancing, and the Greek culture.

Glendi begins on Friday, September 6 and continues through Sunday, September 8.