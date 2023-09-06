SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield city officials celebrated the start of the 2023 Glendi Festival with a Greek flag raising Wednesday at City Hall.

This flag raising was a way to kick off the Glendi Festival that goes from Friday into the weekend. The festival is a family friendly event that will feature some entertainment, traditional Greek food, music, and dancing. The event will be held at the Greek Cultural Center in Springfield.

“Our goal is to proudly share and disseminate our Greek culture and heritage and we do so through our Glendi celebration,” said Liz Pappas from St. George Cathedral.

City and state officials say it’s important to represent the Greek culture and heritage.