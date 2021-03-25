Greek Independence Day recognized in western Massachusetts

(WWLP) – Communities in western Massachusetts will celebrate a milestone Greek Independence Day marking 200 years since the start of their revolution against the Ottoman Empire.

Springfield Mayor Sarno will join with representatives from the Greek Cultural Center and St. George Cathedral for a celebration and flag raising at City Hall on Court Street at 1:00 p.m.

Mayor Sarno states, “I am proud to stand with our Greek residents as we celebrate the flag raising ceremony honoring the Bicentennial of Greek Independence on Thursday, March 25, 2021. This year marks 200 years of freedom of the Greek Nation. I want to thank Father Dionysios Koulianos, Dean of St. George Cathedral, Liza Pappas the Bicentennial Greek Independence Flag raising coordinator, and everyone from the Greek Cultural Center and St. George Cathedral for their continued strength, belief and investment in our City. Our beloved Springfield is richer because of our residents representing the Greek faith, culture and heritage.”

At Holyoke City Hall on Dwight Street, Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church will hold its own flag raising at 11:30 a.m..