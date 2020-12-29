Greenfield Deputy Chief Mark A. Williams to become new East Longmeadow Police Chief

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The Town of East Longmeadow announced Tuesday the replacement of Chief Jeffrey Dalessio who is set to retire in January.

Greenfield Deputy Chief Mark A. Williams has been selected to take the seat as Police Chief in East Longmeadow. Williams has been an officer for 24 years, with 21 of those years with the Greenfield Police Department. He has been the Deputy Chief in Greenfield since 2014.

Chief Williams has worked with several local communities on addressing domestic violence, homelessness and substance abuse. He has also been an instructor at the Municipal Police Training Academy in Springfield for the last 12 years.

Chief Dalessio plans to retire on January 15, 2021 after working for the Town of East Longmeadow for 40 years.