GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – In cooperation with the Franklin County Pride Committee, the Greenfield Garden Cinemas partnered with A24 studios, distributor of LGBTQIA+ title Everything, Everywhere, All At Once, to provide two films exclusively at the Garden for Franklin County Pride Weekend.

According to the news release sent to 22News by Greenfield Garden Cinemas, the films are Moonlight and Lady Bird. Both Moonlight and Lady Bird will play once daily Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Greenfield cinema.

“I think we will sell a lot of Skittles this weekend,” says Garden owner Isaac Mass. “We are proud to continue the long tradition of the Garden playing films for Franklin County Pride.”

Moonlight plays at 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and at 7 p.m. Sunday. Lady Bird plays at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and at noon on Sunday. Tickets are $10.00 for adults, and $8.50 for students, seniors, and veterans. The Sunday matinee of Lady Bird is $7.00.