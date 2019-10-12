Greenfield man arrested for OUI, driving with suspended license

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Police arrested a Greenfield man for allegedly driving under the influence in Ludlow Thursday evening.

According to Ludlow Police Lt. Daniel Valadas, officers responded to a report of an operator driving in the opposite lane of traffic and failing to stop for stop signs in the area’s of Fuller and Church Street around 7:40 p.m. Thursday.

Officers were able to locate the suspect traveling southbound on Rood Street. They stopped the driver and identified him as 33-year-old Clisanto E. Nieves of Greenfield.

Lt. Valadas told 22News, upon investigating Nieves, officers learned he was driving with a suspended license and they arrested him.

Nieves is facing the following charges: