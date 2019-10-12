Greenfield man arrested for OUI, driving with suspended license

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Police arrested a Greenfield man for allegedly driving under the influence in Ludlow Thursday evening.
According to Ludlow Police Lt. Daniel Valadas, officers responded to a report of an operator driving in the opposite lane of traffic and failing to stop for stop signs in the area’s of Fuller and Church Street around 7:40 p.m. Thursday.
Officers were able to locate the suspect traveling southbound on Rood Street. They stopped the driver and identified him as 33-year-old Clisanto E. Nieves of Greenfield.
Lt. Valadas told 22News, upon investigating Nieves, officers learned he was driving with a suspended license and they arrested him.
Nieves is facing the following charges:
- OUI/DUI 2nd offense
- Operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license
- Negligent operation of a motor vehicle