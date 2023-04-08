GRANBY, Mass. (WWLP) – The Granby Fire Department was sent to a reported greenhouse fire Friday evening.

According to the Granby Fire Department, at 6:15 p.m. on Friday, a box alarm was hit for a reported fire that was near the intersection of Taylor Street and Carver Street.

When the crews arrived, they found a greenhouse with heavy fire in the rear.

Crews quickly put out the fire, and there were no reported injuries. All of the crews left the fire by 7:30 p.m. The cause of the fire is being investigated.