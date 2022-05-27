SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The prospering Wellspring Harvest Greenhouse in Springfield’s Indian Orchard neighborhood celebrated its fourth anniversary today.

The Greenhouse is apparently doing so well that they’re planning a second greenhouse in the near future. They say there’s growth potential selling their produce to stores and to individuals throughout the Springfield area.

Clive Ndlovu, Wellspring Operations Manager told 22News, “I’m bringing fresh produce and also creating opportunity for the local residents to get jobs and train skilled jobs in this greenhouse.”

Wellspring Harvest also brings its freshly grown produce right to the doorstep of the elderly and disabled

who lack the means to travel to a supermarket for their shopping.