SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Greenleaf Park in Springfield is set to be transformed into a larger space with state-of-the-art recreational activities.

City leaders celebrated the changes being made to the park with a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday morning. Residents can expect things like new athletic fields, playgrounds and other rec equipment!

One of the latest park investments in the city of Springfield, $2.5 million going toward a renovation of Greenleaf Park. $1 million of that funding comes from a Federal Land and Water Conservation Fund grant. The remaining $1.5 million, from city funds.

Patrick Sullivan, Executive Director of Parks & Buildings, telling 22News, “We worked with the neighborhood council for over 10 years on a master plan, and it takes sometimes that long to find that grant that will fit the needs of what the master plan was calling for.” The renovation project will expand Greenleaf by about 24 acres, with the open space behind Mary Walsh Elementary School to be handed over from the school department to the park department.

Mayor Domenic Sarno adding, “So we’re connecting all these campuses, Mary Walsh school, the Clodo Concepcion Community Center, Sixteen Acres Library and now all the field complexes here.” And though there’s snow falling right now, the hope is that by June of next year, the first-ever splash pad here in the Sixteen Acres neighborhood will officially be open for the summer.

On top of the splash pad, the new area will be filled with accessible walkways and trails, an inclusive playground, swings and a splash pad, athletic fields and more.

Construction efforts got started a few weeks ago, and will steadily continue into next year, with June as the target completion time.