WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – An Italian restaurant in Wilbraham is closing its doors for the last time next week.

Gregory’s Restaurant & Pizza Pub located on Boston Road in Wilbraham announced on Facebook that they are retiring after selling the nearly 4,000 square-foot restaurant. The last day will be Saturday, October 21st.

“We’d like to thank all of our customers for their patronage! We will miss you all!! It was a great run!,” posted by Gregory’s Restaurant & Pizza Pub on Facebook.

In November 2022, the restaurant hosted a celebrity bartenders event to help benefit the Dakin Humane Society. Patrons were served by Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno, Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood, and other well-known public figures.

Gregory’s offers dine-in and takeout Tuesdays through Sundays from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Not only do they have pizzas and grinders, but the restaurant also offers numerous dinners such as pasta, baked haddock, chicken parm, and sirloin steak.