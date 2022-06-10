LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The Gremio Lusitano Club in Ludlow is celebrating 100 years of good times and great food.

Festivities begin Friday as they opened their pavilion while serving Portuguese and American cuisine.

“We raise money to help how we can and push people in our community, I would like to invite all of you folks to come and celebrate the 100 birthday party for the club either today, tomorrow or Sunday so well be here and I’m willing to welcome you to enjoy the club,” said João Bernardo, President of Assemble.

Friday’s celebration was topped off with a stream of the Western Mass Pioneers soccer game followed by a concert featuring Bryan Adams and Bon Jovi tribute bands.