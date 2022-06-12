LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s been a nostalgia filled weekend in Ludlow, where the Gremio Lusitano Club celebrated its first 100 years.

The sense of community established back in 1922 just as strong as ever in 2022. It was appropriate to ring down the curtain on this three day centennial celebration at Lusitano field, where Ludlow’s first official soccer team was established 100 years ago. The same field where the beloved Western Massachusetts Pioneers now play.

Joao Bernardo is a man synonymous with the team and with the community work of the Gremio Lusitano Club. He told 22News, “It’s a community club, we help those in need when we can. And we try to keep our culture alive by doing things like this to promote our culture.”

Visitors turned back the clock through the century old reminders of the rich history of this sports minded community. A community founded by Portuguese immigrants, who have made such an impact on Ludlow’s culture.

The value of honoring old school traditions was even reflected in this weekend’s entertainment. “We had some bands in that used to play in the 80’s and 90s, and they really energized a lot of people my age. It kind of brings us back to when we were younger,” Joao continued.

The Gremio Lusitano Club 100 years later, is as vital as ever to its heritage and to the lifeblood of this western Massachusetts community.