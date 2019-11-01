Grey House in need of Thanksgiving turkey donations

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It means so much for families in-need to receive a gift of a Thanksgiving turkey.

Four weeks ahead of Thanksgiving, a line of families picking up their weekly food supplies at Grey House in Springfield, were registering for their Thanksgiving turkeys. Grey House distributed 634 donated turkeys last year, and expect to need at least that many for this Thanksgiving.

Grey House Executive Director Teresa Liberti told 22News, “We probably will, so today is the first day that we are registering families of 3 or more to receive a turkey. We opened up at 9:00, and 8:30 there was a line outside people waiting to register.”

Stephanie Webb told 22News a donated Turkey will help her family experience the life they were leading before a personal catastrophe this past summer. She said, “It means so much to me and my family. You know we had a house fire in August, so this will be our new permanent home having a brand new turkey, so it means a lot to me.”

One year ago, Grey House met the need with the help of a 250 turkey donations from the Springfield law firm of Pellegrini, Seeley, Ryan and Blakesly. Grey House just learned the firm has pledged another 250 turkeys for this Thanksgiving. A gift Teresa Liberti hopes will generate more such donations to provide a turkey for every family in need.

If you’re able to donate a turkey, the Grey House is located at 22 Shelton Street.