AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Saturday, Griffin’ s Friends Children’s Cancer Fund hosted its “Color for the Kids” Run/Walk event at Agawam High School.

This race is aimed at providing essential support to local families impacted by cancer.

For 25 years, Griffin’s Friends has been helping local families who have a child receiving cancer care at Baystate Children’s Hospital. Organizers say this kind of event is a unique way to help children in treatment for cancer and their families.

Laura Wray-Ramos, a teacher at Agawam High School told 22News, “We really pride ourselves here in Agawam with getting our students here involved in community service, our student athletes, club kids, students in general. This is a great way for our kids to get out here and support such an amazing charity.”

While running and walking participants had some color added to their white t shirts by volunteer color throwers.

After the race, participants enjoyed music and food.