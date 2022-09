SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Springfield Fire crews responded to a grill fire that damaged a garage in Forest Park Saturday evening.

According to the Springfield Fire Department, firefighters were called to 82 Alderman Street around 6:30 p.m. for a garage fire that extended to the garage of a home.

There were no reported injuries.

The Springfield Arson & Bomb Squad determined that a gas grill caused the fire.