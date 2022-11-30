SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Grinchmas Saturdays are coming to the Springfield Museums for family holiday fun.

It will include photo opportunities in the galleries like exploring the Grinch’s Grotto. There will be a gingerbread exhibition Flour to Fables, hands-on activities, and a visit to Santa. All of these festivities are to be free with admission.

“Grinchmas Saturdays offer families, and people of all ages, the opportunity to meet Santa before he heads back to the North Pole, as well as engaging them in activities that will fill their hearts with Christmas joy,” said Clarissa Leverich, Family Engagement Coordinator for the Springfield Museums.

Guests can visit either December 3 or December 10 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Santa’s Workshop, 11 am-3 pm

Make a variety of projects including cheerful gift bags and cards.

Meet and Greet with Santa, 11 am-3 pm

Bring your Christmas list and your camera to meet Kris Kringle! Children under age 12 receive a gift, while supplies last.

Reindeer Race, 11 am-3 pm

Use your design skills to create the fastest reindeer racer you can!

Live Animal Encounter, 11:30 am-2:30 pm

Meet one of our Museum educators and learn about the animals that call the Science Museum home.