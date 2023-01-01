SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Grinch’s Grotto is being extended by popular demand through January 29.

The Grotto is a cave structure with a decorated chair for the Grinch, in the middle of a Who-ville space with interactive stations in the SIS Hall of the Lyman and Merrie Wood Museum of Springfield History, according to a news release sent to 22News from the Springfield Museums.

There will be a new display of a large sleigh with a tower of packages and holiday decorations, with the Grinch and his dog Max seated at the top in January as well. The display was created by Museum staff and local artist John Simpson, who is known for his work as part of City Mosaic.

“We are thrilled to extend the Grinch’s Grotto display at the Museums in response to the Grinch’s incredible popularity,” said Kay Simpson, President, and CEO of the Springfield Museums. “We broke all attendance records (even pre-pandemic) for November and December, and it is clear that no one wants the Grinch to go. Our visitors have spoken, and we listened!”