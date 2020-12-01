Grinchmas events at the Springfield Museums

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Museums is hosting it’s annual Grinchmas starting Tuesday.

“A Grinchmas Game for the Tall and the Small” presents a series of Grinch-themed puzzles to solve that will bring visitors all over the campus like an escape room. The Gingerbread in Wonderland is an exhibit of 25 gingerbread created by local bakeries, schools, adults and kids.

“Our Grinchmas is all about JOY!” said Family Engagement Coordinator Jenny Powers. Powers and her team have been hard at work crafting a unique Grinchy game. “We created a game families can play together over one day or several days, exploring our five museums and all the wonder-filled things inside the galleries, all knit together with a Grinch theme,” she said. “So get out your How the Grinch Stole Christmas books! You’ll need to know your facts!”

And while the Family Engagement team is challenging visitors with escape-room-like puzzles, Laura Sutter, The Amazing World of Dr. Seuss Program Coordinator, is festooning every Seussian space with Grinchy decorations, themes, crafts, and activities. “December is all Grinchmas at the Amazing World of Dr. Seuss!” Sutter said. “I really love this time of year!”

There will also be a “beep and greet” with the Grinch and with Santa on Saturday December 5 and Saturday, December 12 where people can drive by them and say hi from their cars between 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

“We figure this is an excellent way to share Grinchy joy while also keeping safe.” Powers said

A free book will be provided per car and one Grinch-themed craft per child. There will also be an opportunity for children to drop off a letter to Santa.

The museums are offering a number of holiday adventures-from games, crafts and exhibits to costume characters, throughout the month of December.