SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Museums are set to spread holiday joy with two festive Grinchmas Saturdays on December 9 and December 16.

Packed with family-friendly activities, these events promise a delightful experience for visitors of all ages. Admission is free with museum entry.

Courtesy of Springfield Museums

The Grinchmas Saturdays offer a variety of attractions, including a chance to explore the enchanting Grinch’s Grotto and the whimsical In the Land of Sugar & Seuss gingerbread exhibition. Families can capture special moments with both St. Nick and the Grinch and engage in numerous hands-on activities throughout the day.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Meet & Greet with Santa (11 a.m. to 3 p.m.): Bring your wish list and camera to meet Santa Claus in Habitat Hall, First Floor, Springfield Science Museum. Children under age 12 will receive a gift, while supplies last.

Bring your wish list and camera to meet Santa Claus in Habitat Hall, First Floor, Springfield Science Museum. Children under age 12 will receive a gift, while supplies last. Meet the Grinch (11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.): Head to SIS Hall, First Floor, Wood Museum of Springfield History, to meet and greet the Grinch. Guests can also participate in games and activities at the Grinch’s Grotto.

Head to SIS Hall, First Floor, Wood Museum of Springfield History, to meet and greet the Grinch. Guests can also participate in games and activities at the Grinch’s Grotto. Berkshire Hills Music Academy (December 9 only, 1:30 p.m.): Enjoy live holiday music performed by the Berkshire Hills Music Academy at Davis Auditorium, Lower Level, D’Amour Museum of Fine Arts.

Enjoy live holiday music performed by the Berkshire Hills Music Academy at Davis Auditorium, Lower Level, D’Amour Museum of Fine Arts. Mini-Arrangement-Making Workshop (December 16 only, 1 to 3 p.m.): Drop by the Studios, Lower Level, GWV Smith Art Museum, for a mini-arrangement-making workshop presented by the Museum School. Materials are provided while supplies last.

Drop by the Studios, Lower Level, GWV Smith Art Museum, for a mini-arrangement-making workshop presented by the Museum School. Materials are provided while supplies last. Mt. Crumpit Derby (10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m,): Spark creativity by making a sleigh to help the Grinch descend Mt. Crumpit as quickly and safely as possible. Located in Spark!Lab, Second Floor, Springfield Science Museum.

Spark creativity by making a sleigh to help the Grinch descend Mt. Crumpit as quickly and safely as possible. Located in Spark!Lab, Second Floor, Springfield Science Museum. Santa’s Workshop (11 a.m. to 3 p.m.): Discover the joy of handmade holiday gifts by creating projects for yourself or loved ones. Join in at the Science Workshop, Second Floor, Springfield Science Museum.

Discover the joy of handmade holiday gifts by creating projects for yourself or loved ones. Join in at the Science Workshop, Second Floor, Springfield Science Museum. Read-Along Bingo (11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., & 1:30 p.m.): Engage in 30-minute sessions at the Discovery Lab, Lower Level, Springfield Science Museum. Listen for key words in the beloved story, How the Grinch Stole Christmas!, and win a prize by marking them on your bingo card.

Engage in 30-minute sessions at the Discovery Lab, Lower Level, Springfield Science Museum. Listen for key words in the beloved story, How the Grinch Stole Christmas!, and win a prize by marking them on your bingo card. Grinch’s Heart (12 to 4 p.m.): Craft a mini no-sew heart at the Art Discovery Center, Second Floor, GWV Smith Art Museum.

The Grinchmas Saturdays promise a magical celebration, uniting beloved characters, engaging activities, and the festive spirit of the season. Don’t miss the chance to create lasting holiday memories at the Springfield Museums.