SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Museums are set to spread holiday joy with two festive Grinchmas Saturdays on December 9 and December 16.
Packed with family-friendly activities, these events promise a delightful experience for visitors of all ages. Admission is free with museum entry.
The Grinchmas Saturdays offer a variety of attractions, including a chance to explore the enchanting Grinch’s Grotto and the whimsical In the Land of Sugar & Seuss gingerbread exhibition. Families can capture special moments with both St. Nick and the Grinch and engage in numerous hands-on activities throughout the day.
The event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Meet & Greet with Santa (11 a.m. to 3 p.m.): Bring your wish list and camera to meet Santa Claus in Habitat Hall, First Floor, Springfield Science Museum. Children under age 12 will receive a gift, while supplies last.
- Meet the Grinch (11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.): Head to SIS Hall, First Floor, Wood Museum of Springfield History, to meet and greet the Grinch. Guests can also participate in games and activities at the Grinch’s Grotto.
- Berkshire Hills Music Academy (December 9 only, 1:30 p.m.): Enjoy live holiday music performed by the Berkshire Hills Music Academy at Davis Auditorium, Lower Level, D’Amour Museum of Fine Arts.
- Mini-Arrangement-Making Workshop (December 16 only, 1 to 3 p.m.): Drop by the Studios, Lower Level, GWV Smith Art Museum, for a mini-arrangement-making workshop presented by the Museum School. Materials are provided while supplies last.
- Mt. Crumpit Derby (10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m,): Spark creativity by making a sleigh to help the Grinch descend Mt. Crumpit as quickly and safely as possible. Located in Spark!Lab, Second Floor, Springfield Science Museum.
- Santa’s Workshop (11 a.m. to 3 p.m.): Discover the joy of handmade holiday gifts by creating projects for yourself or loved ones. Join in at the Science Workshop, Second Floor, Springfield Science Museum.
- Read-Along Bingo (11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., & 1:30 p.m.): Engage in 30-minute sessions at the Discovery Lab, Lower Level, Springfield Science Museum. Listen for key words in the beloved story, How the Grinch Stole Christmas!, and win a prize by marking them on your bingo card.
- Grinch’s Heart (12 to 4 p.m.): Craft a mini no-sew heart at the Art Discovery Center, Second Floor, GWV Smith Art Museum.
The Grinchmas Saturdays promise a magical celebration, uniting beloved characters, engaging activities, and the festive spirit of the season. Don’t miss the chance to create lasting holiday memories at the Springfield Museums.
