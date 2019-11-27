Grocery stores keeping shelves stocked for last-minute shoppers

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Grocery stores have been busy all day, but they made sure to stock up on all the Thanksgiving favorites so no shopper would be disappointed.

The Wednesday before Thanksgiving is always one of the busiest days of the year for grocery stores. Shoppers are picking up their turkeys, cranberry sauce, pies, and all of the fixings. Many people pre-ordered their turkeys, both frozen and non-frozen.

Geisslers employees have been constantly stocking their shelves on Wednesday with Thanksgiving foods.

“All week long we’ve been bringing in large orders and today was no exception,” Assistant Produce Manager, Kevin Powers, explained. “We brought in a large order; it’s in the back. [If] we notice anything is low, we bring it right out and fill it right up. Everybody would be better to do their shopping today.”

Geisslers said they typically sell thousands of turkeys and jars of cranberry sauce this week. But they don’t anticipate running out of anything.

You still have time to get your grocery shopping done Wednesday night.

But if you need to get to the store tomorrow, you’ll have to do it in another state; all Massachusetts grocery stores will be closed on Thanksgiving, so employees can enjoy the holiday with their families.