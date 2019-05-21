Gronk celebrates 30th birthday at MGM Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Rob “Gronk” Gronkowski was in Springfield Saturday, celebrating his birthday at MGM!

MGM Springfield Spokesperson, Saverio Mancini, told 22News the former New England Patriots tight end celebrated his 30th birthday with a group that included former teammates, family, and WWE star Mojo.

Mancini said the group celebrated first with a pool party where they relaxed, danced, and drank cocktails.

Saturday night, the group continued their celebration with a party at the Commonwealth Bar and Lounge where MGM Springfield presented him with a custom replica Lombardi Trophy cake and engraved bottles of vodka.

