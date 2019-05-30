Ground broken for new CVS in downtown Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield’s South End will soon be home to a new CVS. Ground was broken on a CVS in downtown Springfield Thursday afternoon.

According to City of Springfield Spokesperson, Marian Sullivan, the new pharmacy will be located at the corner of Main and Union Streets across from MGM Springfield.

MGM Springfield was built with the intention of improving and enhancing the main street corridor around the casino. The new CVS store was seen a necessity because there aren’t many convenient locations for residents to shop in the South End.

CVS collaborated with the city on the design of the building and it won’t look like a typical CVS store.

After the tornado, the Davenport Fund acquired the block in 2016 and began redevelopment of the space with medical offices, daycare, and apartments. The CVS is the most recent addition to the square.

“It tries to recreate the streetscape that was here before the tornado as I’m sure you know the tornado devastated this parking lot as well as the MGM site and so that’s another big thing to have development happening here after almost 10 years,” said Chuck Irving, manager of Davenport Fund.

Springfield’s South End has been rebuilding ever since the June First tornado caused so much damage. Sullivan said once construction is finished, the development of Davenport Square, a city block that was destroyed in the 2011 tornado, will be complete.

The CVS project is expected to be completed in November.



