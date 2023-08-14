HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A massive construction project gets underway on Monday in Holyoke, with a groundbreaking ceremony scheduled for the new Veterans Home in Holyoke.

This is a long-time coming for the city for the heroes housed here at the Soldiers’ home and for the veteran community across western Massachusetts.

The new facility will be state of the art with 234 long-term care beds organized in a small-home configuration, giving those living there a communal atmosphere with top-tier medical care.

Those will be spread out across a 350-thousand-square-foot building and will come with a host of outdoor amenities like gardens, a greenhouse, a veterans memorial, and a pavilion.

The design of this facility began in earnest after the tragic Covid-19 outbreak that killed more than 70 veterans in 2020.

Governor Maura Healey, Congressman Richard Neal, and Veterans Services Secretary Jon Santiago will attend the groundbreaking ceremony. The ceremony is scheduled for noon on Monday.