Groundbreaking ceremony held for new Adult Center in Longmeadow

LONGMEADOW, Mass (WWLP) – The new Adult Center in Longmeadow had their groundbreaking ceremony Thursday morning at 231 Maple Road.

City leaders were there to break ground on their $14 million adult center in the shadow of the former Greenwood Park School, which served as their adult center for many years.

The new center, scheduled to open next year, is being designed to meet the needs of the town’s aging population; 29 percent of Longmeadow’s population is at least 60-years-old or older.

Diane Saia is very supportive of the new adult center. She grew emotional telling 22News what trips to the adult center had meant to her late husband.

“He played cards here,” Saia said. “We took him [here] by car to socialize and it was the best thing.”

Hundreds of senior citizens who belong to the adult center also attended the groundbreaking. The new state-of-the-art adult center is expected to meet the needs of an aging population with meals, health services and the need to socialize.