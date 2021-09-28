Groundbreaking for DeBerry-Homer Elementary School in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Springfield will celebrate the groundbreaking for the new the Homer-DeBerry Elementary School Tuesday morning.

City officials will gather at the Monroe and Hawley Street Parking area in Springfield at 10:30 Tuesday morning for the ceremony. In attendance for the ground breaking will include: Springfield Mayor Domenic J. Sarno, Superintendent of Schools Daniel Warwick, Director of the Department of Capital Asset Construction Peter Garvey, MSBA Executive Director Jack McCarthy, State Representative Bud Williams, Ward 4 City Councilor Malo Brown, School Committeewoman Barbara Gresham, and School Building Commission Chair Norman Roldan.

The school will merge students from two of the city’s oldest school buildings. The Homer Street school opened in 1898 and The DeBerry school was built in 1951. These plans have been in the works since 2019.

Construction on the school should be complete by 2023.