HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – On Monday afternoon, Governor Healey, Lieutenant Governor Driscoll, Congressman Neal, and more officials are attending the groundbreaking ceremony at the new Veterans’ Home in Holyoke.
The $56 billion state budget for fiscal year 2024 was signed on Wednesday that included a 7 percent increase in Veterans’ services.
The site, formerly known as the Holyoke Soldiers Home, received a $263.5 million grant for reconstruction last year. The project is in the design phase with the Division of Capital Asset Management and Maintenance and is projected to be replaced by 2027.
More than 70 veterans died at the home at the beginning of the pandemic, highlighting the need for major changes at the facility.
Scheduled to attend:
- Governor Maura Healey
- Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll
- Congressman Richard Neal
- Secretary of Veterans Services Jon Santiago
- Senator John Velis
- Representative Pat Duffy
- Representative Gerard Cassidy
- Mayor of Holyoke Joshua Garcia
- Holyoke Superintendent Michael Lazo
- Division of Capital Asset Management and Maintenance Commissioner Carol Gladstone
- Commodore Builders Founder and CEO Joseph Albanese
- Holyoke Board of Trustees
