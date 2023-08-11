HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – On Monday afternoon, Governor Healey, Lieutenant Governor Driscoll, Congressman Neal, and more officials are attending the groundbreaking ceremony at the new Veterans’ Home in Holyoke.

The $56 billion state budget for fiscal year 2024 was signed on Wednesday that included a 7 percent increase in Veterans’ services.

The site, formerly known as the Holyoke Soldiers Home, received a $263.5 million grant for reconstruction last year. The project is in the design phase with the Division of Capital Asset Management and Maintenance and is projected to be replaced by 2027.

More than 70 veterans died at the home at the beginning of the pandemic, highlighting the need for major changes at the facility.

Scheduled to attend:

Governor Maura Healey

Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll

Congressman Richard Neal

Secretary of Veterans Services Jon Santiago

Senator John Velis

Representative Pat Duffy

Representative Gerard Cassidy

Mayor of Holyoke Joshua Garcia

Holyoke Superintendent Michael Lazo

Division of Capital Asset Management and Maintenance Commissioner Carol Gladstone

Commodore Builders Founder and CEO Joseph Albanese

Holyoke Board of Trustees