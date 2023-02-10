WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The town of Wilbraham is long overdue for a new senior center and on Friday, a groundbreaking was held to officially begin that process.

A huge turn out of senior citizens came to Town Hall where the senior center will stand when it’s completed next year. The result of 12 years of planning and preparation that will be far more spacious than the current senior center location.

“This, over 15,000 square feet, gives us an opportunity to have many, many, many more functions, larger luncheons, breakfasts… everyone is looking forward to it,” said Matt Villamaino.

With nearly 38 percent of the town’s adult population as seniors, the extra space will be greatly appreciated. When the new senior center is completed next year, it will cap an extensive effort to replace a less favorable location, a struggle that has taken more than a decade.