Breaking News
Police: Suspect wanted for threats against Gillette Stadium arrested in RI
Watch Live
11AM: Trump presents Medal of Valor to Dayton officers who stopped mass shooter

Groundbreaking scheduled for Wahlburgers at MGM Springfield

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A celebration will take place for the groundbreaking of the new Wahlburgers restaurant at MGM Springfield on Friday, September 20. 

According to a news release sent to 22News, the groundbreaking will begin at 11:00 a.m. and a Wahlburgers food truck will be stationed on Howard Street from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The new restaurant will be located at the corner of Union and Main Street.

Wahlburgers will remain a casual dining eatery and will feature its signature burgers and a full bar. 

Attendees:

  • Chef Paul Wahlberg
  • Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno
  • MGM Springfield President Michael Mathis
  • Massachusetts Gaming Commission Chairwoman Cathy Judd-Stein

With Construction scheduled to start this fall, Wahlburgers is expected to open in 2020.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation
LIVE NOW /
Watch Mass Appeal at 11

Trending Stories