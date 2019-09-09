Groundbreaking scheduled for Wahlburgers at MGM Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A celebration will take place for the groundbreaking of the new Wahlburgers restaurant at MGM Springfield on Friday, September 20.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the groundbreaking will begin at 11:00 a.m. and a Wahlburgers food truck will be stationed on Howard Street from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The new restaurant will be located at the corner of Union and Main Street.

Wahlburgers will remain a casual dining eatery and will feature its signature burgers and a full bar.

Attendees:

Chef Paul Wahlberg

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno

MGM Springfield President Michael Mathis

Massachusetts Gaming Commission Chairwoman Cathy Judd-Stein

With Construction scheduled to start this fall, Wahlburgers is expected to open in 2020.