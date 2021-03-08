Group holds march for equitable, sustainable child care at Holyoke Mount College

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Gorse Action Group held a march Monday evening in front of Mount Holyoke College, calling on the college for equitable and sustainable child care.

This comes after Mount Holyoke College recently announced its anticipated closure of the center, and in response, many members of the surrounding communities spoke out in protest.

One petition by Gorse families gathered over 1,500 signatures and it led to an apology from College President Sonya Stephens, along with a notice that the college had secured a one-year extension of the center.

South Hadley resident Sarah O’Shea told 22News, “Give us the commitment of long term options for child care. We are very appreciative of what they’ve done so far to give us the one-year deal. But we are scared that with that there will be a bleed in a student and bleed in teachers there and so we would like to see a long-term commitment there.”

In the latest statement sent to 22News, a spokesperson for Mount Holyoke College said,

“We are working with College governance stakeholders to finalize a timeline for further study, deliberations, and recommendations related to on-campus childcare programs. The process will include opportunities for community involvement.”