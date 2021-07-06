Group of dirt bikers assault driver in Springfield after minor accident

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood said a group of dirt bikers assaulted a driver after a minor accident Monday night.

It happened around 9:30 last night near the X intersection. Clapprood said the driver of the car hit the wheel of one of the dirt bikes, and that lead to an altercation with about a dozen dirt bike riders. Clapprood said the driver was hit by the dirt biker’s helmets.

The driver was brought to the hospital and is in critical condition. No arrests have been made. Commissioner Clapprood is asking anyone with information to contact the Springfield Police Department’s Detective Bureau at 787-6355.