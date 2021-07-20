Group prayer session held on Big E fairgrounds marking Eid al-Adha

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A special event at the Eastern States Exposition Tuesday morning, the Islamic Society of Western Massachusetts will host a socially-distanced, group prayer session to mark Eid al-Adha.

The event is rain or shine and costs $5 to enter per vehicle. Prayer begins at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. Organizers ask that you be on-time and allow for time to enter the fairgrounds.

In order to attend, you must register online. You can find a link on the Islamic Society’s Facebook page.