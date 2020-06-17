Groups collaborate to fix bandstand on West Springfield town common

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Gazebo on the West Springfield town common is getting a much needed face-lift.

The city’s Department of Veteran Services teamed up with Vista Home Improvement to fix the bandstand. They noticed that the structure needed some repairs after their Veterans Day parade last fall. So on Tuesday, they gave it a new paint job and a new roof.

Anthony Ciollaro, the Executive Director of the Veterans Services said they hope the bandstand will get more use in the future.

“It’s a free, open community space which we felt was being underutilized,” he explained. “So by giving it an update we’re hoping everybody comes out and starts to use it once the restrictions are lifted from Covid.”

The groups hoped to have the repairs done by the end of the day Tuesday.